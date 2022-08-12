A leg injury sustained by their vocalist Zack de la Rocha has pushed the rock band Rage Against The Machine to cancel their UK and European legs of their reunion tour.

Zack had injured his leg during a concert in Chicago in July, reports ‘Variety’. Fans were particularly excited for the reunion of the band which is known for its anti-establishment and revolutionary political views.

The band, in a statement accessed by ‘Variety’, said: “Per medical guidance, Zack de la Rocha has been advised that the August and September 2022 UK and European leg of the Rage Against The Machine tour cannot proceed. It is with great disappointment that we announce this cancellation.

“Rage Against The Machine will be finishing their run at Madison Square Garden on August 11, 12 and 14 and then Zack must return home for rest and rehabilitation. The flights, travel time, and rigorous schedule in the U.K. and Europe are simply too much of a risk for a complete recovery.”

The band apologised for the unwelcoming development as they added: “We are so sorry to all of our fans who have waited years to see us and hope to Rage again soon. Please contact your point of purchase for refunds to any headline shows.”

Following Zack’s injury, the band, best known for anti-establishment anthem ‘Killing in the Name’, had continued their tour with the singer performing seated.

‘Variety’ further states that the band will play at New York’s Madison Square Garden before concluding for the summer.

In the UK, Rage Against The Machine were due to play at Edinburgh, Leeds and Reading, followed by Paris, Antwerp, Hannover, Zurich, Malaga, Madrid, Vienna, Krakow, Zagreb and Prague.

They will resume touring in February 2023, with confirmed dates across the US and Canada through April.

