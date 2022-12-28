HEALTHINDIA

Ragging complaint against senior resident doctors in Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College campus

The junior resident doctors of the B.J. Medical college in Ahmedabad have complained that they were subjected to ragging in the campus by senior resident doctors.

The College’s anti-ragging committee has started an investigation into the complaint.

The Medical college’s director of PG Diploma Courses and Research Dr. Meenakshi Parikh told the mediapersons on Wednesday that the anti-ragging committee has received complaints forwarded by the Orthopedic department’s head.

In the said complaint, the junior resident doctors of the orthopedic wing have complained that their seniors were harassing, mentally torturing and beating them, with shoes, belt, rubber bands, forcing them to do sit-ups, and they are even slapped.

The Director said, “In the complaint junior doctors have not made it clear when and where this has happened, but it seems it is likely to be happening in the hostel, Operation theatre, in the Orthopedic wing over a period of time.”

Dr. Parikh said in the afternoon the anti-ragging committee meeting has been summoned, and junior doctors, witnesses and senior doctors against whom the complaint has been made will be called for to record their statements. “If substance is found in the allegations, stern action will be taken against senior resident doctors,” he said.

“Responsible doctors can be suspended from the college for some time, or their admission can be terminated,” said the director.

