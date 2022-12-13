Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday moved the suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the India-China face-off along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

“I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for 13th December 2022”, said Chadha in the letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“That this house do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on transgression by Chinese Army (PLA) at the Line of Actual Control in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh resulting in injury to our soldiers,” he said in the letter.

Chinese troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh last week, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash between the two, sources said on Monday.

Although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, some Indian and Chinese troops received minor injuries during this clash, a source said.

It is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 in eastern Ladakh. There was another incident in October 2021 at Yangtze, 35 km northeast of Tawang, where the Chinese attempt to get access to the top of 17,000 feet peak was thwarted and the area is now under snow and will remain so till March.

Top sources confirmed that a clash occurred between the two sides along the disputed section of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 at Yangtze.

Soon after the clash, troops of both India and China immediately were disengaged from the area.

