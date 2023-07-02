INDIA

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her fiance Raghav Chadda, who is a senior leader at Aam Aadmi Party, were seen doing seva (service) inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Seeking blessings for their marriage at the temple recently, Parineeti was seen washing dishes while talking to some of the other people also doing seva in the holy complex.

Raghav Chadda was seen doing the same, both of them washing the plates carefully. Parineeti was wearing a beige kurta salwar with a dupatta on her head while Raghav Chadda was wearing a white kurta and pajama with a grey Nehru jacket and his head covered with a saffron cloth with the symbol of the holy Nishan Sahib.

The couple got engaged in May 13, 2023 and their engagement party was attended by several high profile guests such as Priyanka Chopra, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader and Delhi CM, Arvind Kejirwal.

The actress was most recently spotted in the films ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ and ‘Uunchai’. She will now be seen in the films ‘Chamkila’ and the ‘The Great Indian Rescue’.

