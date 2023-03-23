ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti spotted together at lunch

NewsWire
0
1

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in ‘Uunchai’, was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha – the Rajya Sabha MP. She went out on a dinner with the politician earlier, and met him again for a ‘lunch date’ on Thursday.

While the two earlier had dinner at Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant.

Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them. In the video, while Raghav can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti can be dressed in black casual wear. She greets the paparazzi stationed at the restaurant and then proceeds to sit in the car. Chadha sported a formal shirt and pant.

Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and has been working in Bollywood since 2011. In her 12 years of career so far, she has done films like ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, ‘Golmaal Again’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’.

Raghav is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has ‘Chamkila’ and ‘Capsule Gill’ in the pipeline.

20230323-203007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajini congratulates Seenu Ramasamy for ‘Maa Manithan’

    Ayushmann recreates Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Saawariyaan’ look; Kartik Aaryan responds

    Rohit Shetty is impressed with ‘inspiring’ journey of Faisal Shaikh

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Celebrity guests get into argument over their favourite...