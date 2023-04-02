ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti spotted together at Mumbai airport

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chandha and actress Parineeti Chopra were pictured together at the Mumbai airport on late Saturday night, even as the social media buzz about their impending marriage didn’t even escape Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The two were seen walking out of the airport together, smiling at the cameras as they moved towards their car.

Parineeti chose a casual avatar for the airport as she dressed in a black high-neck T-shirt paired with blue jeans and an oversized jacket. Raghav wore a light brown shirt with blue denims.

According to reports, Parineeti and Raghav met each other during their university days in the UK and they have been close friends for years. They are yet to confirm or deny the rumours about their relationship and wedding.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’. The film, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two hugely popular Punjabi singers. Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila, who were assassinated in 1988.

20230402-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Death On The Nile’ character posters up the ante on mystery...

    Anushka Sharma starts shooting last schedule for ‘Chakda Xpress’

    ‘Madhagaja’ team releases title track, dedicates it to Puneeth

    Sidharth Malhotra is back on sets