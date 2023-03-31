ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti wedding bells: Harrdy congratulates his co-star

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s meal outings with AAP minister Raghav Chadha have been grabbing eyeballs, of late. While both Parineeti and Raghav have been tight-lipped about their companionship, Parineeti’s ‘Code Name: Tiranga’ co-star Harrdy Sandhu seems to have put a stamp of approval on the equation between the two.

Recently, Sandhu said that he is very “happy that it’s finally happening” and that the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress is finally taking the plunge. He wished her “all the luck”.

The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ hitmaker also revealed that they would discuss marriage when they were shooting for ‘Code Name: Tiranga’. He told DNA, “When we were shooting for ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, we used to have discussions about marriage, and she used to say that ‘I will get married, only after I feel that I have found the right guy'”.

Sandhu also shared that he has already spoken with the actress and has congratulated on the soon to happen union.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter account and congratulated Raghav and Parineeti for their union on Tuesday. “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!” he tweeted.

