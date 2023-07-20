INDIA

Raghav Chadha questions absence of arrests in Manipur incident

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has launched a fresh attack on the BJP over the Manipur incident, questioning why the accused are still roaming free.

Chadha said that no one has been arrested, and that BJP is busy with NDA optics.

“Manipur is burning, but the BJP-led state government remains silent. The BJP-led Central Government is more focused on NDA optics. Double engine? Manipur videos have shaken the nation’s soul, yet the government plans to act against Twitter while the perpetrators of this horrific crime still roam free. Where is justice?,” Chadha tweeted.

On Wednesday, a video from Manipur surfaced on social media showing two women being paraded naked by a wild mob.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident in Manipur, describing it as extremely shameful. He emphasised that such heinous acts cannot be tolerated in Indian society.

“The situation in Manipur is becoming increasingly concerning. I appeal to the Prime Minister to pay attention to the conditions in Manipur. Strict action should be taken against the culprits shown in the video of this incident. There should be no place in India for individuals involved in such criminal behaviour,” Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday.

The AAP and the entire opposition have accused the BJP government of remaining silent and not doing enough to bring peace in Manipur.

2023072042142

