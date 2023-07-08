INDIA

Raghav Chadha takes a dig at Centre after tomato goes off McDonald’s menu at CP

NewsWire
0
0

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday criticised the Centre over sky-rocketing price of tomato, sharing a note from McDonald’s which took the prized vegetable off its menu at its popular outlet in Connaught Place.

The note from McDonald’s stated that due to shortage, the CP branch has been forced to serve tomato-less food to its customers.

Though Chadha did not name the BJP, his tweet indicated that it was directed at the Central government.

“Even McDonald’s can’t afford tomatoes anymore. Whether it’s at our homes or restaurants, with inflation spiraling out of control, the government has turned happy meals into sad meals,” Chadha tweeted.

The AAP had previously criticised the Central government over the rising price of the vegetable.

“Dear Customers, we are fully committed to serving you the best food with the highest quality ingredients. Despite our best efforts, we are currently unable to procure sufficient quantities of tomatoes that meet our stringent quality checks.

“Therefore, for the time being, we are obliged to serve products without tomatoes. Rest assured, we are working to restore tomato supplies. We value your patronage and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” read the notice issued McDonald’s CP branch.

2023070836074

