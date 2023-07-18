INDIA

Raghav Chadha takes jibe at NDA meet

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday took a jibe at the 38 political parties that were going to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, saying that the fear of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has brought them together.

“38 Party NDA. Brought to you by: ED,” Chadha tweeted.

The BJP has called for the meeting of parties on Tuesday after the opposition demonstrated their strength in Bengaluru during their second meeting.

For the second meeting of opposition parties led by the Congress, leaders from at least 26 parties gathered in Bengaluru on Monday to prepare for the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first opposition meeting took place in Patna on June 23.

2023071841086

