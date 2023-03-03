Singer Raghav Chaitanya is known for his numerous melodious compositions such as ‘Ek Tukda Dhoop’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Dooriyan’, ‘Dil’, and many more. The singer has released another romantic track ‘Subah Ko’, featuring him along with model and actress Aarushi Gambhir.

Talking about the song, Raghav expressed his excitement and said that music lovers are surely going to like the song.

He said: “I’m super excited for ‘Subah Ko’. This is a beautiful light-hearted love song that instantly makes you happy. It describes the cute puppy love moments between a couple and I think young listeners are going to enjoy it. It was nice working with Aarushi, she’s a sweet girl and we had a great time shooting.”

On the other hand, Aarushi shared her experience working in her first music video along with Raghav. She added: “Being a part of ‘Subah Ko’ has been an incredible experience. Raghav’s voice is simply magical, and it was a pleasure working with him. It’s a great song that everyone can connect with.”

Furthermore, Rashmi Singh and Virag Mishra, popularly known as Rashmi-Viraj, the lyricist duo, have penned the lyrics of the song. Rashmi said that through the lyrics of this song, they have tried to portray the meaning of modern love and relationship.

“With this song, we are trying to convey how love is in this age. We want the current generation to connect with its message of love. It was great working with an amazing artist like Raghav and we are looking forward to creating more music like this,” said Rashmi.

Director Crevixa had a great time with the entire cast and he enjoyed shooting the music video with Raghav and Aarushi.

“It was an absolute pleasure to direct the music video of ‘Subah Ko’. Working with Raghav and Aarushi was a great experience, and their chemistry on-screen is adorable. We captured the essence of new love in a fun and romantic way, and I’m excited to see what the audience thinks of the final product,” he concluded.

‘Subah Ko ‘ is sung and composed by Raghav Chaitanya and lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. Directed by Crevixa, the video features Raghav Chaitanya and Aarushi Gambhir.

