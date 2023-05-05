ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

NewsWire
0
0

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Kisi ki bhai kisi ki Jaan’, which marked his foray into Bollywood.

An insider says, “Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences.”

“He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor”.

A dancer-choreographer and now turned actor, Raghav’s call to fame was his slow motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman’s character in the movie.

Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga’s production house and ‘Yudhra’ with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

20230505-085804

