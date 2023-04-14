ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghav Juyal shot for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ while he was down with Dengue

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.

The dancer-turned-actor shared: “While shooting for ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, I was diagnosed with Dengue fever. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn’t want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on.”

He further mentioned: “The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I’m happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling.”

Recently, a song from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was released featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid.

20230414-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘BB 16’: Shalin Bhanot breaks down, says it’s not always the...

    ‘Hey Sinamika’ trailer garners 5 million views

    Rasika Dugal on revisiting a role in new season: It’s like...

    Dhanush’s first look unveiled from Russo Brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’