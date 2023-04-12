Known for the popular 2000’s track such as ‘Angle Eyes’ and ‘Let’s Work it Out’, popstar Raghav Mathur released of his latest soundtrack ‘Desperado’ with ‘Jalebi Baby’ hitmaker Tesher.

The song has Raghav’s signature style, his yet-so-fresh vocals and lyrics and the same amaranthine appeal.

Commenting on the release of ‘Desperado’, Raghav said: “This track is really close to my heart as it brought me back to a studio with Mushtaq, who has produced many of my songs during the early days of my career as an artist.”

“When you go back to work with someone after a considerable gap, you are always questioning whether you can recreate the magic or not. I am beyond thrilled that with Desperado, Mushtaq and I have got the chance to take things to a whole new level. It is indeed overwhelming to see your idea turn into a banger of a reality.”

Raghav said that he has been itching to compose for the Indian audience for a while and the love and appreciation of some of my age-old tracks on social media just sealed the deal for him.

Also, working with Tesher is the cherry on the cake for Raghav.

For Tesher, it was a dream come true to work with Raghav.

“Raghav is a legend to me, especially as a fellow Canadian. I always thought he was one of the best artists ever to fuse Indian and western elements in a way that didn’t alienate either audience, which is what I strive to achieve in my music now. I think the fact that we were able to come together and make this record is honestly a generational moment for the culture.”

Tesher added: “Sometimes when you’re making a song you’re not 100 per cent sure if people will like it, but I think people are gonna absolutely love this record.”

Recently Raghav’s two decade old track ‘Let’s Work it Out'(Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar) trended on social media as Norwegian dance crew ‘The Quick Style’ chose it for their iconic Mumbai Local Dance video.

