Tamil director and actor Raghava Lawrence on Tuesday condoled the demise of popular Telugu actor Krishnam Raju, saying that his work would always live through his nephew, actor Prabhas.

Taking to Twitter to express his condolences, Raghava Lawrence said: “I miss my Rebel star Krishnam Raju Garu. He (would) take care of everyone like his own child and serve them food like a mother. I miss that love and care.

“My bad luck, I couldn’t pay my last respects to him as I’m not in town. His legacy will always live through Prabhas.”

Veteran actor Raju, who has acted in 180 films in a career spanning five decades, passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 83 and is survived by his wife and three daughters.

Several actors, directors and film technicians cutting across film industries have paid homage to the late actor, who was cremated with state honours in Hyderabad on Monday.

