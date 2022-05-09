ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama ‘Panchayat’, isn’t someone who identifies with the hustle culture. Instead, he likes to do less but good work in terms of quality.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the second season of the much-awaited series during media interaction, the actor said, “I like to take life at a certain pace and pick up projects that I like and feel would connect with the audience. I view success with a totally different lens.”

“For me, a content piece truly becomes successful when it resides in the audience’s heart”, he further said.

Like a true artiste, he juggles different artforms of acting and music and has been doing since the start of his career.

Talking about the cross-wiring between acting and music, he said, “I became an actor because of music. Music gave me a certain rhythm that’s very important in the performing art of acting. I want to be a sponge for knowledge and wish to learn at every step and opportunity.”

20220509-192326

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Neha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav’s music video ‘Marjaneya’

    Amitabh Bachchan hits back against the trolling on him for promoting...

    Rajinikanth Foundation to train 100 poor students for TNPSC civil service...

    Sooraj Pancholi: Tedious but thrilling to learn professional dancing