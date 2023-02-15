The motion poster of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Raghuveer’ starring Vikram Gaikwad was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows the different actors and their characters in the film.

Talking about the same Vikram Gaikwad, who essays the role of saint Samarth Ramdas Swami in the film, said: “There is so much to learn and understand from Swamiji which each one can use in our daily lives. This motion poster gave an appropriate glimpse of what to expect on the big screen. I hope people enjoy this film as much as I enjoyed it while shooting. I would like to pass on the soothing experience to others.”

The film has been directed by Nilesh Kunjir, and also stars Vaibhav Kishore Mankar, Sapna Kiran Badgujar, and Dr. Kiran Chhagan Badgujar .

Nilesh Kunjir added: “It is a challenging task to characterise a huge saint like Samarth Ramdas Swami. It was a steaming challenge for me which I have fulfilled best in my possiblelity. I hope people enjoy it.”

