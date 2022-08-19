Acclaimed actor Raghuvir Yadav will be seen starring alongside Anshuman Jha in ‘Hari-Om’, a comedy drama based on a father-son relationship.

Raghuvir will be joining the lead cast of the film as the father, Hari.

Director Harish Vyas said: “I believe that casting is half the battle. In ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’, Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman and Pankaj Tripathi were the perfect mix. And with ‘Hari-Om’ it is a dream come true for me to get Raghuvir Ji and Anshuman together. It is a father-son story like none other.”

The film goes on the floors next month in Bhopal and will wrap up the shoot November end as Anshuman will be taking a month off for his wedding in October.

20220819-145801