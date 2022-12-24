An Indian driver Ajay Ogula has won the grand prize of 15 million dirhams (over INR 33 crore) in UAE’s weekly lottery Emirates Draw.

Ogula emerged as the EASY6 Grand Prize winner and took home AED 15 million.

Ogula created history with a unique rags-to-riches tale by becoming the first person to win the grand prize of Emirates Draw’s AED 15 million.

The 31-year-old Indian national, who hails from a village in southern India, came to the UAE four years ago in search of a better life.

As the eldest among siblings, he felt obliged to support his family, which consisted of an aging mother and two younger siblings, who lived in an old, rented house.

Since his arrival in UAE, Ajay has been working hard, often for long hours, as a driver for a jewellery establishment.

“During a conversation with my boss, I mentioned reading about someone winning a good amount with Emirates draw, to which my boss said ‘you keep wasting money here and there, so why don’t let it be used for that’,” Ajay said.

Following his employer’s advice, Ajay installed the Emirates Draw mobile app and bought two tickets for his first involvement with Emirates Draw, which changed his life.

“I was out with my friend when I got the congratulatory e-mail. I thought I won some small amount… but as I started reading, the zeroes kept adding up, and I lost my mind when I saw the final figure. I felt lost,” says Ajay, adding “it was hard for his family to believe him”.

“I was able to verify the news only after visiting the Emirates draw office and receiving the cheque,” he said

Ajay plans to first invite his family to Dubai to give them a glimpse of life in the UAE.

He said that he plans to build a house for his family in his village and start a construction company to become self-sufficient.

