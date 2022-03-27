ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rahat Kazmi on casting Helly Shah for his international project ‘Kaya Palat’

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Rahat Kazmi, who is playing the lead role opposite popular TV actress Helly Shah in the feature film ‘Kaya Palat’, talks about his latest project and the reason for casting Helly.

The film is directed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. It is co-written by Rahat Kazmi and Shoib Nikash Shah and co-produced by Oscar winner Marc Baschet.

Rahat says, “Choosing Helly Shah was a wise choice totally on the basis of her acting skills. She is totally involved in the script and her performance is going to be memorable for the audience.”

Helly is known for her projects such as ‘Swaragini’, ‘Devanshi’, ‘Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’ and ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’. Rahat shares further about the actress and the movie.

“‘Kaya Palat’ is her film as an actor. The film involves several deep layers inside which the audience will get to watch in the near future,” he adds.

Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan are playing leads opposite Helly Shah in the gritty thriller. Independent musician and singer Rohil Bhatia is also playing an important role in the film.

20220327-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Arjun Bijlani: Want to keep trying new things

    Punjabi singer Ahen drops soulful Sufi track ‘Nammazann’

    Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Aaya na tu’ crosses 100 million views

    Shikha Talsania: There’s massive scope for regional content on OTT