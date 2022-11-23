ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rahil Azam: Its a cliche that only women watch daily soap operas

‘Maddam Sir’ actor Rahil Azam, who will be seen playing the lead role in the new show ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’, shared his thoughts on how men tend to shy away from accepting everyday soap operas on TV.

He said: “There is no shame attached to men watching everyday soap operas; this is just an assumption made by those around us and it is completely false. The cliche in society is that only women watch daily soap operas, therefore it’s amazing to see that there are males who enjoy watching serials but are reluctant to admit it. I think it shouldn’t be generalised, but I think after a hard day’s work in the evening, one can find the entire family watching daily soaps.”

Rahil has been a part of the entertainment industry for the past 20 years. He acted in shows such as ‘Ek Tukdaa Chaand Ka’, ‘Ssshhhh…Koi Hai’, ‘Ye Meri Life Hai’, ‘C.I.D’, ‘Tu Aashiqui’, and many more.

He further added that the substance of daily soap operas is well-known, and they give families something to speak about together. “The majority of these programmes have captivating plotlines that are very accurate about what occurs in ordinary people’s lives. There is something for everyone to appreciate because these shows deliver what the viewers want. The daily soap opera is an entertainment medium for everyone; thus, it is not required that only women would watch it. Men who find it intriguing can watch it and accept watching it,” he added.

‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’ airs on Star Bharat.

