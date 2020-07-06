Rahman on Ennio Morricone’s demise: Celebrate the master’s work and learn

Chennai, July 6 (IANS) Music maestro AR Rahman has paid a tribute to the late Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone.

Morricone, popular for his work in “The Good, The Bad And The Ugly”, “The Untouchables” and “The Mission”, died in Rome following complications from a fall last week, which caused a hip fracture, reports hollywoodreporter.com. He was 91.

Following the news of his death, many celebrities took to social media to pay tributes to the Italian composer, who scored music in more than 500 films.

“Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era… All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn,” tweeted Rahman on Monday.

Actor Farhan Akhtar thanked him for the music and shared a track by Morricone on social media. “Sharing one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable. This one is from ‘The Mission’,” he wrote.

Actor Randeep Hooda honoured him, saying: “He rides off into the sunset.. I bet it was a great tune he was humming.. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone you’ve left us some the most iconic of music pieces for us to whistle on to this one is from #TheGoodTheBadandTheUgly enjoy and say a little prayer of gratitude.”

–IANS

nn/vnc