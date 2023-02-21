All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has declared Mirza Rahmath Baig as its candidate for the March 13 election to the Telangana Legislative Council from Hyderabad local bodies’ constituency.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced the candidature of Baig, the party in charge for Rajendra Nagar constituency.

Baig had contested the Assembly election from Rajendra Nagar in 2018 as AIMIM candidate and had finished third.

Owaisi announced the candidate for MLC election, hours after the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) decided to support its ‘friendly party’ AIMIM.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took the decision to back the AIMIM candidate.

“Considering the request from AIMIM party to allot the MLC seat and support them in the ensuing Hyderabad Local Body elections, BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to support the AIMIM, like in the previous elections,” said a statement from Chief Minister’s office.

After consulting senior leaders, KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, took the decision to allot the MLC seat to AIMIM and extend full support to its candidate.

Owaisi thanked current MLC Syed Amin Ul Hasan Jafri for his valuable services to AIMIM. He said the party will continue to benefit from his experience and wisdom in future too.

