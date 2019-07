New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised concern over the flood situations in several states and asked his party workers to help people in those areas.

“Flood situations in Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram have gobe out of control. Lives have been badly affected. I appeal the Congress workers in these states to immediately join in the relief and rescue operations,” Gandhi tweeted.

