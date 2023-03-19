Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has assured the Delhi Police that he will share the information about the claims that he had made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra speech in Srinagar, and also said that he needed some time for this.

“We have met Rahul Gandhi, he has said that he needs time to give his statement. Mr Gandhi said that the Yatra was so long and he needed to recollect who had connected him and his team. After receiving details he has assured to share them with us,” said a police official who did not wish to be named.

A Delhi Police team led by Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dr Sagar Preet Hooda and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), New Delhi Pranav Tayal had reached Gandhi’s residence at Tughlak lane early this morning to serve him a notice.

According to sources, the police team on March 15 had waited for three hours at Gandhi’s residence to serve him notice, however, he did not meet them. Again on March 16, senior officers visited his residence and served the notice after waiting for one and a half hours.

A senior police officer said the notice was issued after the police took cognisance of social media posts and sent a list of questions.

” …in one particular case, I asked a girl (who had been raped) if we should call the police? She said ‘don’t call the police… I will be shamed’,” Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.

Speaking with the mediaperaons, Special CP Hooda said that Gandhi made the statement on January 30 in Srinagar.

“This is a very serious matter and we came here to gather more information in this connection. We need information regarding his speech and the victims so that we could initiate legal action into the matter and victims could get justice,” said Hooda.

