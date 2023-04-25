ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actor Rahul Bhat, is set to go to the Cannes Film Festival for the second time as his upcoming film ‘Kennedy’ recently became India’s official selection at the Festival De Cannes 2023. The film, which recently got its poster unveiled, served as a dichotomy for the actor as he felt that it ripped him apart and stitched him together at the same time.

‘Kennedy’ is essentially a police noir film, a space that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revels in and finds his expertise.

Rahul has worked with Kashyap in the 2013 film ‘Ugly’ and ‘Dobaaraa’. Sharing his experience of working with Kashyap in ‘Kennedy’, Rahul said, “Three years ago, my life fell apart and just when I felt I couldn’t plunge deeper into an abyss, there came along Anurag Kashyap who showed me facets of darkness that I didn’t even know existed within me. Kennedy is a character that both ripped me apart and stitched me back again.”

The film revolves around an insomniac ex-cop, the titular character of Kennedy, who is assumed to be dead but continues to operate for the corrupt system.

‘Kennedy’ is written and directed by Anurag Kashyap starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone.

“The film’s official selection to Cannes is further validation to the genius of Anurag and I will be forever indebted to him for making me his Kennedy. I think that role in Dobaara did something which got him thinking. He has a commendable perception and surely knows how to extract the best from actors”, the actor added.

‘Kennedy’ has been produced by Zee Studios, Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja.

