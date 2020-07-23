Netizens swoon as Rahul Bose does a perfect headstand after 38 years

Actor Rahul Bose is winning hearts on social media after he shared a photograph of himself where he can be seen performing a headstand. The actor revealed he attempting a headstand after 38 years, straight after school.

On Thursday, Rahul took to his verified Instagram account to share a photograph of himself perfectly performing a yoga headstand. The actor credited his elder sister Anu Bose as his “teacher” in yoga.

“First attempt at a (proper) headstand after 38 years- earlier did it the gymnast’s way during school gymnastics. Been learning yoga for the last four weeks and my teacher (my amazing sister, Anu Bose) thought I could try this today. I know it is nowhere near perfect, but in these topsy turvy times, it’s good to look at things the wrong way up. Thank you, Didi. #sisterpower #halfmyheart #putyourheaddownandgetworking,” captioned the actor.