Actor Rahul Bose, who is known for films like ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, is awaiting the release of his new theatrical film ‘Neeyat’.

The actor spoke to the media on Wednesday and was in a terrific mood, he joked and pulled the leg of his co-actors, who attended the press conference.

As a reporter kept taking his name to probe him for a question, his co-actor Ram Kapoor nudged Rahul to answer, to which Rahul said in jest, “Yeah yeah, I’m not cross-eyed. I’ve been looking at him all this while.”

His reply sent across a wave of laughter in the movie hall where the film’s press conference was organised.

‘Neeyat’ is a classic whodunit mystery in which Vidya Balan is investigating the alleged murder of Ashish Kapoor played by Ram. Rahul plays Ashish’s brother in the film.

Later, as he spoke to the media, he pointed his humour gun at his fellow actor Neeraj Kabi, who was sporting a pair of black wayfarers.

Rahul said, “A moment for the wonderful Neeraj Kabi, who lost his eyesight” once again leaving the media in splits.

‘Neeyat’ is set to release in theatres on July 7.

