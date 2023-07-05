INDIA

Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors’ legs at ‘Neeyat’ presser

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Rahul Bose, who is known for films like ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Chameli’, ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ and ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’, is awaiting the release of his new theatrical film ‘Neeyat’.

The actor spoke to the media on Wednesday and was in a terrific mood, he joked and pulled the leg of his co-actors, who attended the press conference.

As a reporter kept taking his name to probe him for a question, his co-actor Ram Kapoor nudged Rahul to answer, to which Rahul said in jest, “Yeah yeah, I’m not cross-eyed. I’ve been looking at him all this while.”

His reply sent across a wave of laughter in the movie hall where the film’s press conference was organised.

‘Neeyat’ is a classic whodunit mystery in which Vidya Balan is investigating the alleged murder of Ashish Kapoor played by Ram. Rahul plays Ashish’s brother in the film.

Later, as he spoke to the media, he pointed his humour gun at his fellow actor Neeraj Kabi, who was sporting a pair of black wayfarers.

Rahul said, “A moment for the wonderful Neeraj Kabi, who lost his eyesight” once again leaving the media in splits.

‘Neeyat’ is set to release in theatres on July 7.

2023070534277

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2 UP ministers face the heat over transfers

    Hyderabad police gears up to check illegal cattle transportation for Bakrid

    IYC protests against Lekhi for calling farmers ‘mawalis’, demands apology

    Assam CM gets threat from SFJ’s Pannu, police register case