Rahul condoles coronavirus deaths

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday condoled the death of over 170 people who died due to novel coronavirus in China and elsewhere.

He also prayed for those who have been quarantined and hoped they get courage to go through the ordeal. In India one case of the SARS-like virus has been confirmed in Kerala.

“In China, the Caronavirus has killed hundreds of people. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the millions who have been forced into quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. May they find the courage and strength to persevere through this terrible ordeal,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

His remarks came amid the novel coronavirus scare worldwide which has claimed 170 lives in China alone, with more than 7,800 cases confirmed in almost 20 countries.

The Novella Coronavirus 2019 (nCoV-2019) is a new strain of virus that spread from Wuhan province of China and brought the city to a lockdown.

The Indian government is also on high alert and is taking all preventive measures in order to stop the virus from spreading in the country.

Many people from India travel to China on a daily basis.

The Union Health Ministry has also deployed health teams in districts bordering Nepal and Bangladesh in the wake of confirmed case of Wuhan Virus in neighbouring Nepal.

India stands at 23rd position amongst the top 30 countries at high risk from the spread of the nCoV researchers have identified.

