INDIA

Rahul condoles death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra bus accident

NewsWire
0
0

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra road accident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, “The news of the bus accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana is saddening. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members in this difficult time. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal expressed grief on the bus accident and said, “Disturbed to hear about the tragic bus accident near Buldhana, Maharashtra taking over 25 lives. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy, and I wish for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

The remarks of the Congress leaders came after at least 25 passengers were charred to death and eight others injured after a bus burst into flames following a major accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai super-expressway in Buldhana on Saturday.

The private luxury bus, belonging to Vidarbha Travels, was en route from Nagpur to Pune and the tragedy occurred near the Sindhkhedraja area at around 1.25 a.m. There were 33 people on board, including two drivers and a cleaner. The eight injured persons have been admitted to the Buldhana civil hospital for treatment.

2023070132177

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI announces cash award over absconding accused in coal smuggling case

    Anrich Nortje will bring his aggression, but looking forward to taking...

    Insurance laws amendments shouldn’t change basic structure: Experts

    Criminals found using Delhi Police sticker on car, arrested