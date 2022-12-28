ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rahul Dua to host ‘Shark Tank India 2’; Amit Jain replaces Ashneer Grover

The TV entrepreneurship reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ is back with its second season and is all set to premiere on January 2.

The show makers took to social media to announce that stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be the new host of the second season in place of Ranvijay Singha, who hosted the first season.

Moreover, this time round, Ashneer Grover is being replaced by Amit Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

The first episode will be starting with Hoovu Fresh an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi in Bengaluru. The promo shows how they impress the ‘sharks’ with their innovative ideas to promote their traditional floral business at a faster pace.

They told the ‘sharks’ about their innovation of increasing the shelf life of flowers from two days to 15.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ will be judged by ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal (Founder-CEO, Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder-CMO, boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder-CEO,SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder-CEO, Lenskart.com), and the new ‘shark’, Amit Jain, Co-Founder-CEO, CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com.

‘Shark Tank India 2’ will be starting from January 2 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

