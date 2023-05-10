INDIA

Rahul dubs Cong workers as ‘Babbar Sher’, thanks them for running dignified campaign in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

After voting for the 224-seat Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, terming his party workers “babbar sher”, thanking them for running a “dignified and solid people-oriented campaign”.

“I want to thank the ‘Babbar Sher’ workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future,” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came after the polling for the Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

According to the Election Commission, 65.69 per cent voting was recorded till 5 p.m. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The Congress had ran a spirited campaign in the southern state and targeted the ruling BJP over alleged corruption.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi had campaigned in the state.

The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi — Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya –10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.

20230510-231004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Double engine govt must for growth: Sitharaman

    Akhilesh to begin ‘Samjwadi vijay yatra’ today

    Top PLA militant leader surrenders in Manipur

    Andhra Pradesh under ‘psycho rule’, says Chandrababu Naidu