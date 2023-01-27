Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused J&K administration of a ‘big security lapse’ at the Banihal tunnel.

Addressing a press conference in Khanabal area of Anantnag district, Rahul said that when the Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed Banihal tunnel, there was not a single police man to manage or control the huge crowd that had come to receive him.

He said that his security guards advised him not to go ahead asserting that he cannot go against the advice of his security guards.

He said that he was hopeful that security arrangements would be elaborate for his future programmes those includes the culmination of the Yatra at Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office in Srinagar where he is scheduled to hoist the National flag on January 30 and address a public rally.

Senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh told the media that Rahul was supposed to walk 16 kms today, but he could walk only 4 kms due to breach of security.

He said that administration must ensure proper security for the Yatra in the days ahead, especially when it reaches Srinagar.

He alleged that due to the wrong policies of BJP and RSS, India as a nation is falling apart and the Yatra is an effort to bring people together.

