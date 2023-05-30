Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in the US on Tuesday, where he is slated to deliver a lecture at the Stanford University and conduct meetings with American lawmakers, think tanks and others.

Rahul Gandhi arrived at San Francisco Airport on Tuesday morning, where he was received by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda and many other leaders.

A party source said that after his arrival at the airport, many people got the opportunity to click selfies with the Congress leader as it took almost one and half hours for security clearance after his flight landed.

Rahul Gandhi has travelled on an ordinary passport, after he has to surrender his diplomatic passport following the disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP.

The source said that the Congress leader in San Francisco will interact with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students at Silicon Valley.

He will also interact with senior technology executives on artificial intelligence.

The source said that the former Wayanad Lok Sabha MP will attend several programmes in Washington D.C. that includes his speech at the National Press Club on the future of Indian democracy, freedom of speech, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

In Washington D.C., the former Congress chief will also meet American lawmakers and think tanks, and will also attend a dinner hosted by Indian-American entrepreneur Frank Islam and top business leaders, Senators and Congressmen.

He will then visit New York, where he will be meeting with thinkers at the Harvard Club of Harvard University.

He will also participate in a lunch event and meet a set of successful Indian-Americans in the creative industry.

On June 4, Rahul Gandhi will address a public gathering at the Javits Center in New York organised by the Indian Overseas Congress.

