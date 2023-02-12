INDIA

Rahul Gandhi asked to respond by Feb 15 to notices on remarks on PM

NewsWire
0
0

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been asked to reply to breach of privilege notices regarding his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by February 15.

The breach of privilege notices was served on the Congress MP by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had connections with billionaire Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi made the accusation against the Prime Minister during his speech in Lok Sabha while participating in the discussion on motion of thanks on President’s address.

The Congress MP had questioned Prime Minister Modi’s links with Adani, while pointing out at the businessman’s sudden rise in fortune after the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

He had accused the Prime Minister of ‘crony capitalism’.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat sources, the notices seek a response from the Congress leader for making “misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements” during a discussion on the President’s address in Lok Sabha on February 7.

In a letter dated February 10, the secretariat asked Rahul Gandhi to furnish his reply on the notices by February 15.

On February 8, Dubey had written to Speaker Om Birla, giving a notice of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi. The notice had accused the Congress leader of levelling allegations against Prime Minister Modi without any “documentary evidence” and of “misleading the house”.

20230212-211203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Odisha EOW arrests one from Delhi in fake loan app scam

    Noted BHU scientist succumbs to Covid

    Truly an honour to be a part of Azadi Ka Amrit...

    ‘If you take care of nature, nature will take care of...