Rahul Gandhi asks govt to tell top 50 wilful defaulters

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked in Lok Sabha the names of top 50 wilfull defaulters.

The question was listed at serial number 305.

Rahul Gandhi asked that government to give the names and what steps the government has taken to recover loans from the defaulters.

“Prime Minister says that those who have taken loans from the banks and have fled from the country will be brought back to India. I asked for the names of those who have defaulted, but I did not get any reply. My question is who are the 50 top wilful defaulters,” Rahul said in the Lok Sabha.

Minister of State for Finance rose to reply to Rahul Gandhi’s question, but the Congress leaders objected and demanded answers from the Finance Minister. To this, the Speaker said that the MoS can reply to the question.

The MoS finance Anurag Thakur said that the names are on the site and the most of the advances have been given during the UPA government.

