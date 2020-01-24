Rahul Gandhi backs Kunal Kamra after airlines ban him

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Former Congres President Rahul Gandhi has come out in suport of comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been banned by four airlines for allegedly accosting and a heckling journalist on board a flight.

He has attacked the airlines for their acts.

Gandhi tweeted “The ban imposed on #kunalkamra by 4 airlines is the act of a coward leveraging his influence with the Govt to silence a critic.’

Rahul Gandhi also took on the journalist without taking his name.

“Those who use their “news” cameras as 24×7 tools of propaganda, should show some spine when the camera is turned on them. “–IANS

