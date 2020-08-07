Rahul Gandhi concerned about Wayanad floods, urges for help

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is concerned about floods in his constituency in Wayanad and urged the party workers to lend a helping hand.

Rahul Gandhi in a statement on Friday said, “Heavy rains in Kerala have resulted in floods and a massive landslide in Munnar in which many have lost their lives. This is a terrible tragedy.”

“I urge all our Congress party workers and leaders to lend a helping hand at this time and do whatever they can to mitigate the suffering of our brothers and sisters who are in need of help.

“I’m particularly concerned about my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad and I’m closely tracking the situation over there,” he added.

Wayanad MP said the yearly flooding and landslides in Kerala are a grim reminder to work harder to protect the environment and create sustainable development models that allows to cope with changing weather patterns and extreme climatic disturbances.

Kerala has witnessed heavy rain followed by a landslide at Rajamalai in Idukki district on Thursday night which has left at least 15 persons dead, including a child, and more than 60 others are reported missing, a police official said on Friday.

The place where the tragedy occurred is nearly 30 km from the popular tourist destination Munnar.

A police official taking part in the rescue operations said 15 bodies had been recovered and nearly 67 people are still missing.

The IMD has announced a red alert in the districts of Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Wayanad as heavy rains have submerged a few places in these districts.

21 people in Wayanad were rescued across a surging river using ropes and nets.

The authorities have set up relief camps in these areas

–IANS

