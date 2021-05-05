Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, the emeritus Metropolitan of the Malankara Marthoma Syrian Church.

“My heartfelt condolences for the passing of His Grace the Most Rev. Dr. Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Thirumeni. His kindness received love and affection from all communities. He will be fondly remembered,” the Congress MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said in a tweet.

Metropolitan passed away at Kumbanad Fellowship Hospital on Wednesday.

The 104-year-old Metropolitan was the senior most metropolitan of any Christian denomination in the world and the country had honoured him with Padma Bhushan award in 2018

–IANS

