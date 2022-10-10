INDIA

Rahul Gandhi condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, on Monday condoled the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Rahul Gandhi took a break from the padayatra in Tumakuru and paid floral tribute to the portrait of the SP patriarch. He, along with other leaders, observed a two-minute silence in the honour of the departed leader.

Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, senior leader K.C. Venugopal, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Opposition leader in the Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad joined the former Congress president in paying tributes.

Recalling him as a born fighter, D.Shivakumar stated that Mulayam Singh Yadav believed in secular values and dedicated his life to the upliftment of oppressed classes. He came from a humble background and created his place in the national politics of India.

The respect he commanded from leaders of rival political parties is an indicator of his personality. His demise is a loss to the nation. He stood for socialistic values and let him rest in peace, Shivakumar maintained.

