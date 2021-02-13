On Saturday, the second day of his trip here, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Rupangarh as hundreds of farmers joined him in a tractor rally.

Gandhi was seen addressing farmers from a stage designed in the shape of a tractor trolley.

Wearing a Rajasthani safa (turban), Gandhi reached the rally venue driving a tractor, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, sitting on the tractor with him.

Addressing the rally here, Gandhi said the implementation of the three farm laws will leave farmers as well as street vendors, small traders and other workers reeling under economic losses.

“Modi ji says that he wants to talk to the farmers. But what does he want to talk about? He should withdraw the laws first and all farmers of the country will talk to him. You are robbing farmers’ homes and are trying to snatch their rights and the right is then being given to ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’,” he further said.

AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present at the rally.

Later, he went to Makrana in Ajmer and in his 19-minute speech, discussed the three farm laws and its alleged effect on farmers.

Gandhi said that during the times of the Covid-19 pandemic, people asked for a rail and bus ticket from Modi. “However, Modi didn’t give even one rupee. But at the same time, he waived his industrialist friends’ debt of Rs 1,50,000 crore. Now, Narendra Modi has brought in new laws because he wants to snatch the agri-business from 40 per cent of the population and give it in the hands of two-three industrialists. The Modi government wants to end mandi, which is more like a meeting point of farmers and wants to make it farmers Vs industrialists,” he alleged.

Earlier, on Saturday, Gandhi offered prayers at the Tejaji temple situated in Kishangarh and thereafter went to Rupangarh and addressed a tractor rally.

His tour concluded after addressing the rally in Makrana from where he reached Kishangarh airport and reached Delhi.

–IANS

arc/ash