INDIA

Rahul Gandhi ‘fake Hindu’, says RSS leader

NewsWire
0
0

RSS leader and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed Congress Rahul Gandhi a “fake Hindu”, claiming that he “doesn’t have any knowledge and knowledge of civilisation”.

He alleged it has become Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour to speak profusely and urged him against such behaviour, which, he said, had led the people of the country to reject him.

Speaking at a mega blanket distribution programme organised by the Manch in Motia Khan here, he also criticised Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On film “The Kashmir Files”, the Sangh leader said that it had been “shortlisted” for for the Oscars, the world’s biggest film awards and said it was a “true story”. He claimed that he was a witness to those incidents at that time and he always raised these things but the Congress and “secular parties” never accepted it.

He said that the Manch will distribute blankets to about 2.5 lakh people, including 10,000 blankets in Delhi, of which 4,500 blankets have been distributed so far.

20230110-194805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid-19 vaccine shortage in Delhi, 500 vaccination centres closed: Minister

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back on the red carpet

    Bengal BJP to seek Amit Shah’s advice on contesting GTA polls

    Bank unions call for strike in March 15, 16 against privatisation