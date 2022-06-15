INDIA

Rahul Gandhi gets a day’s rest, to be grilled again on Fri

NewsWire
0
0

After being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for three consecutive days in connection with the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not be questioned by the agency on Thursday.

An ED source said the agency will question Rahul Gandhi again on Friday.

“He has been given a day’s rest,” the source said.

On Tuesday, the three-member team recording his statements questioned Rahul Gandhi till past 10 p.m. following which the Congress leader left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

On Monday, his questioning had ended at about 9 p.m. However, since he reportedly wanted to correct a few parts of his statements, he had to wait for a few more hours at the ED headquarters here.

Gandhi was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.

20220615-214601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    36 MMTS trains cancelled in Hyderabad

    Police, Army foil Maoists terror plot, deactivate 83 IEDs

    Odisha EOW arrests another person in fraud loan app scam

    Kerala MPs protesting K-Rail ‘manhandled’ by Delhi Police