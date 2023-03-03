Union Minister Anurag Thakur while criticising former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his statement regarding Pegasus, said that Pegasus existed in Gandhi’s heart and mind and it had become his habit to defame India in foreign lands using the foreign media, agencies and friends.

Thakur on Friday demanded an answer to Gandhi not submitting his mobile phone for the investigation into the Pegasus issue.

He added: “What did the leader (Gandhi), who is out on bail in a corruption case had in his phone that he needed to hide? Why did he and the other leaders not submit their phones?”

Thakur said that the Congress leader should at least listen to what the Prime Minister of Italy had to say about Prime Minister Narendra Modi if not anyone else.

Italy’s Prime Minister said that Modi had emerged as a big leader today and has received love from all over the world, stated Thakur.

He added that Gandhi and the Congress party are unable to digest this.

Referring to the Assembly election results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, the Union Minister said that the Congress had been defeated again.

Thakur added that Gandhi probably expected the loss but is still not able to accept the mandate in the northeastern states.

Thakur questioned: “What is the Congress’ agenda?”

