Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Karnataka on Monday to address a public rally of youths organised in Belagavi city.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah welcomed Rahul Gandhi at the Sambra Airport.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, who accompanied Rahul Gandhi, was also extended a warm welcome.

The Belagavi city is decked up with posters, welcoming cut-outs and banners for the grand welcome of Rahul Gandhi. The party sources claimed that more than 1 lakh youths are participating in the convention.

The visit of Rahul Gandhi assumes significance as there are 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district and Congress had won only five of them in the last assembly elections.

The Congress, which is confident of returning to power, wants to increase its tally in Belagavi districts by winning seats in two digits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a 10.8 kilometer roadshow in Belagavi and addressed a huge public rally already.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also held a series of meetings with BJP leaders in the district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is also making repeated visits to Belagavi.

Ruling BJP which had a strong base in Belagavi is facing a setback with deaths of Belagavi MP Suresh Angadi and minister Umesh Katti.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to make a big poll promise. Rahul Gandhi is visiting the state for the first time after Bharat Jodo Yatra.

20230320-144807

