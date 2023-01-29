INDIA

Rahul Gandhi must thank PM for hoisting Tricolour at Lal Chowk: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it was because of him, that Gandhi could hoist Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, BJP National Spokesperson and former Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

In an official video, released by the BJP, Rajyavardhan Rathore said, “Rahul Gandhi hoisted Indian Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar proudly. Today with the efforts of PM Modi and Modi government, situations have become such that any Indian can hoist Tricolor in Kashmir proudly. Rahul Gandhi must thank PM Modi for this.”

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered its last lap in Kashmir and is set to culminate on Monday. Rahul Gandhi unfurled the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar at 12 noon to mark the end of the foot march that began on September 7. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present on the occasion.

However, a controversy erupted as Rahul Gandhi’s own cut-out was larger and taller than the Indian flag which many felt was ‘disrespectful and disgusting behaviour’ by a senior leader like Rahul Gandhi.

Netizens were quick to point out the seemingly ‘disrespectful behaviour of Rahul Gandhi.

20230129-170403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Karthi-starrer ‘Sardar’ to release on OTT on November 18

    Indian tech sector hired 2L Americans, helped US generate $103 bn...

    Need to streamline essential services: Vice Prez

    Bengal polls: Cong to hold seat sharing talks with Left