Rahul Gandhi ‘perpetually confused’, wants India to bow down to China: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being “perpetually confused” and accused him of wanting India to bow down to China over his recent remarks on the border tensions.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi took a dig at Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying: “The Congress leader has become a victim of confusion during his travels. India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess.”

Referring to Gandhi’s remarks on the border tensions in his interview with actor Kamal Hasan, Trivedi said, “Rahul Gandhi has made his intention clear that India should surrender before China in the same way it used to happen during his party’s government.”

“The interview was an interaction between a “perpetually confused and tensed leader” and a “confused film star. But he has dispelled India’s illusion… His statement on China is indicating that India should bow down to China,” Trivedi added.

