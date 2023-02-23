INDIA

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka attend wedding of Jitendra Singh’s daughter in Alwar

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of members of erstwhile royal families and prominent politicians including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje attended the wedding celebrations of former Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s daughter in Alwar.

Jitendra Singh’s daughter Manavika got married to Avijit Singh, a member of the former royal family of Pali, on Wednesday night.

In view of the ceremony, police security was increased outside the Circuit House, helipad and the wedding venue Phool Bagh.

Prominent guests from India and abroad reached Alwar for the royal wedding.

A helipad was prepared at Kendriya Vidyalaya. A large number of policemen were deployed from here till Phool Bagh.

Most of the hotels in the city were booked for the wedding.

Preparations for the wedding were made at Phool Bagh Palace, also the residence of Jitendra Singh.

The procession of Avijit Singh had reached Alwar on Tuesday.

The erstwhile royal family members who attended marriage were from Nepal, Tripura, Nabha (Patiala), Rajkot (Gujarat), Datia (Madhya Pradesh), Pathankot (Punjab), Jodhpur, Karauli, Dholpur, Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh), Jaisalmer, Kishangarh (Ajmer).

While Raje arrived at 12 noon on Wednesday to attend the wedding ceremony. Priyanka Gandhi reached with her entire family at at around 4.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Gehlot reached at around 6 p.m. He was accompanied by several MLAs and leaders including Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi, Cabinet Ministers Tikaram Julie and Shakuntala Yadav.

20230223-105403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ayodhya airport to become functional in early 2022

    Curfew after massive clash between Shiv Sena, pro-Khalistan activists in Patiala

    Vijay Deverakonda was extremely scared of women till he was 18...

    Delhi moves a step further to prepare for third wave with...