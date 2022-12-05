Voting for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections is being held on Monday. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah has appealed to the people to vote for a better future, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the people to vote for change in the state.

Voting is underway for 93 assembly seats.

The polls in Gujarat have been garnering a lot of attention due to it being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah appealed to the voters, especially the youth and asked them to vote in maximum numbers to elect his government with a thumping majority which had ensured peace and prosperity in the state. He underlined that the golden future of Gujarat lay in their votes.

On the other hand, Gandhi tweeted that they would fulfil the promise to the youth, farmers, women and every citizen to bring change in Gujarat.

He appealed to the people to vote in large numbers for the progress of Gujarat.

December 5 is the last day of voting in the assembly polls. In the second phase, a total of 833 candidates from various parties including the Congress, BJP and AAP are competing.

Polling started at 8 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. There are a total of 182 seats in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

The results will be declared on December 8.

